Brokers Set Expectations for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.84%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RAPT. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $82,559.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,942 shares of company stock valued at $392,949 over the last 90 days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.