Brokers Set Expectations for Revolution Medicines, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 355.11%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,897,000 after buying an additional 1,025,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 25.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,928,000 after buying an additional 987,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after buying an additional 707,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,224,000 after buying an additional 418,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $10,196,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

