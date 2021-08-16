Brokers Set Expectations for Savaria Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock.

SIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$20.94 on Monday. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$13.04 and a 1-year high of C$21.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,574.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

