Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BAM traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $56.67. 2,757,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,428. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $57.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

