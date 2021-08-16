Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.86

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.86 and last traded at $56.82, with a volume of 5843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 277.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

