Bryn Fosburgh Sells 56,200 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,472. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $90.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,765,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 87.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

