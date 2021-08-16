Bryn Fosburgh Sells 56,200 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,472. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $90.25.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,765,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 87.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
About Trimble
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
