BSC Station Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, BSC Station has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00132631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00159476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,005.18 or 1.00286957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.00915596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.95 or 0.06879676 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

