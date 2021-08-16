BSCView Achieves Market Capitalization of $241,955.79 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $241,955.79 and $7,782.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00135303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00157714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,622.17 or 1.00478023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00923391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.90 or 0.06913519 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

