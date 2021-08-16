BTC Lite (BTCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62,083.02

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $62,083.02 and $40.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00063699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.79 or 0.00938042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00110241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047042 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

