Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.01

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.01 and last traded at C$10.01, with a volume of 2107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.67 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.81.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

