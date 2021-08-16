Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.73

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BVRDF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.83. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

