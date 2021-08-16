C Malcolm Holland III Sells 5,399 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

C Malcolm Holland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, C Malcolm Holland III sold 100 shares of Veritex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of Veritex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00.

Shares of VBTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 137,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,860. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

