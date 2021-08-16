CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $18.67 Per Share

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for CACI International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the information technology services provider will earn $18.67 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.22.

CACI stock opened at $251.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.57%.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in CACI International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its position in CACI International by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

