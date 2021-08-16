Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,810 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods accounts for 1.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $27,429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.25 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $46.62.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

