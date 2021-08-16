Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ingevity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $84.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.60.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.