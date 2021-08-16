Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth $68,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOTV. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Inotiv stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.23 million, a PE ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 2.13. Inotiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

