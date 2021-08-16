Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 54,062 PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of PPD by 2.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PPD by 2,105.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

PPD stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPD. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PPD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

