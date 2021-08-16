Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 60,920 RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of RadNet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 137,205 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 88,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDNT. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other RadNet news, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RDNT stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.09.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.