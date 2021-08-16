Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 10,172 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 110.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 238,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after acquiring an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $89.88 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $6,762,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,175,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

