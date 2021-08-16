Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 10,579 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PVH worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $590,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 12.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 27.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 222,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,553,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 376.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 374,861 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH opened at $116.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

