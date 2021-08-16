Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 186,022 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,022 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Party City Holdco worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRTY stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $757.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

