Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 3,166 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of YETI worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in YETI by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in YETI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in YETI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in YETI by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,227 shares of company stock worth $14,740,151. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

NYSE:YETI opened at $102.00 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

