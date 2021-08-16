Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of ACM Research worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACM Research by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its stake in ACM Research by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $83.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 0.76. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.