Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

PII stock opened at $132.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

