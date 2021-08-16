Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

IFF opened at $156.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 128.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

