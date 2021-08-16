Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,074 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCLFU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $9,920,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $7,729,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $7,688,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $6,944,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $5,704,000.

OTCMKTS RCLFU opened at $9.90 on Monday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

