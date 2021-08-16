Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 59.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 190,129 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.