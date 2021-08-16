Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,880 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

NYSE:MMP opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.