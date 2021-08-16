Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 81,245 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Alphatec worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 504,722 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $4,966,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,965 shares of company stock worth $487,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

ATEC stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.