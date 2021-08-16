Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,787 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Itamar Medical worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Shares of ITMR opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $286.24 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.