Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,249 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,838,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.90.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $189.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.98 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -266.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

