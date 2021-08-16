Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,667 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of iCAD worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 79.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICAD opened at $11.39 on Monday. iCAD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $285.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

