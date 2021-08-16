Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,617 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $23,265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $21,780,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $9,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $7,425,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $7,425,000.

NGCAU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

