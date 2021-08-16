Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Ichor worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ichor alerts:

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $41.33 on Monday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.00.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.