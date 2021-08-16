Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Cutera worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cutera by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $49.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $892.08 million, a PE ratio of 138.11 and a beta of 1.65. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CUTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

