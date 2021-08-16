Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of CarParts.com worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,192 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,734,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 101.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,214 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 18.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 281,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 1,191.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,219.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 492,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,144.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $29,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 264,424 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

PRTS stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $904.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.62 and a beta of 2.72.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. Research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

