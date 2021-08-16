Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of LivaNova worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $82,565,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $63,566,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 49.3% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,387,000 after purchasing an additional 183,016 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $76.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

