Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,516 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.27.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.