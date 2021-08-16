Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,336 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Malibu Boats worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBUU stock opened at $81.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

