Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of PubMatic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

In related news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,322 shares of company stock worth $5,167,383. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 64.48. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

