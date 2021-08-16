Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 2.77% of Kernel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,931,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.