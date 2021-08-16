Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Upwork by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after buying an additional 610,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 17.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,450,000 after purchasing an additional 769,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $42.57 on Monday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.45.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,202 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

