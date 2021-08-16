Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 447,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of ViewRay as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 25.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 113,804 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in ViewRay by 107.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 214,411 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth $184,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.24. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.05.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

