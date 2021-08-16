Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCACU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,120,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,361,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000.

Shares of GCACU stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

