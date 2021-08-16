Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 21,596 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Dynatrace by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Dynatrace by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,484. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $63.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43, a PEG ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

