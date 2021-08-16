Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Everi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 25.0% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Everi by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,067,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 5.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,859,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after acquiring an additional 99,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,236,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 2.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

In other Everi news, Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $813,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock worth $3,043,470. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

