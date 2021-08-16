Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $139.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.04. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.52 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 314,242 shares of company stock worth $47,966,671 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

