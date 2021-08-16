Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMIHU opened at $10.09 on Monday. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.