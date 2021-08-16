Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 216,489 Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Porch Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $438,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 152.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 646,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 390,243 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $9,017,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Porch Group alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRCH stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRCH. Stephens began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.