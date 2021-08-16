Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $17,267,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $15,268,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $11,820,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $11,721,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $11,597,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.